From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed in the neck, say police.

The stabbing happened in Market Place, Wednesbury, just after 12:00 GMT.

A police spokesperson said the injured boy, also 17, is in a critical condition in hospital.

The area has been cordoned off while forensic examinations take place. Anyone with information is urged to contact West Midlands Police.

Midlands Live: Stepfather admits water park death role