Image copyright Fogarty family Image caption Charlie Fogarty has inspired his Solihull-based disability side to success

A 21-year-old who founded a football team for people with disabilities after his own career was ended by a car accident is among the youngest people on the New Year Honours list.

Charlie Fogarty, who is appointed an MBE, set up the Solihull Moors FC Open Age Disability team aged just 18.

At 15 he suffered severe brain damage after being hit by a car as he crossed the road.

He said he hoped the award would prove to others that "anything is possible".

Following his accident in 2012, Charlie spent six months in a coma and a further 10 months in rehab learning to walk, talk, eat and drink again.

Image copyright Fogarty family Image caption Charlie has delivered motivational speeches to many football clubs, including Middlesbrough FC

He has gone on to use the experience to become a public speaker alongside his work as a player-manager for the Solihull-based disability team he founded.

Charlie has also featured as a regular squad member for the Northern Ireland Cerebral Palsy team.

He told the BBC he hoped his MBE would help him achieve his long-term aim of inspiring "millions of people to be the best they can be".

Image copyright Fogarty family Image caption The footballer spent 10 months in rehab learning to walk, talk, eat and drink again

Other honours recipients from Birmingham and the Black Country include: