Image copyright @SnapperSK Image caption A gun was recovered from a damaged car at the scene

Two men have been arrested after a car window was shot at in a Birmingham street.

Armed police were deployed to Overbury Road in Northfield at about 02:30 GMT after reports of a gunshot.

One man, 23, was arrested at the scene and an 18-year-old was detained in a nearby tower block. A sawn-off shotgun was recovered from a car at the scene.

Both men are in custody and are being questioned on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

Ch Insp Gareth Mason, from West Midlands Police, said a "swift 999 call" enabled the force "to get armed police on the scene quickly", seize an illegal weapon and led to the arrests.

There were no reports of injuries.