Two men arrested after car window shot at in Birmingham
Two men have been arrested after a car window was shot at in a Birmingham street.
Armed police were deployed to Overbury Road in Northfield at about 02:30 GMT after reports of a gunshot.
One man, 23, was arrested at the scene and an 18-year-old was detained in a nearby tower block. A sawn-off shotgun was recovered from a car at the scene.
Both men are in custody and are being questioned on suspicion of possessing a firearm.
Ch Insp Gareth Mason, from West Midlands Police, said a "swift 999 call" enabled the force "to get armed police on the scene quickly", seize an illegal weapon and led to the arrests.
There were no reports of injuries.