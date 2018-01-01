Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Three bikers careered into the water as they tried to avoid police

Three off-road bikers ended up in a river after police were called out to riders performing stunts on the roads.

Traffic police were flagged down by people reporting a group of more than 20 off-road bikes being ridden dangerously in Hodge Hill, Birmingham.

The bikers scattered with police following some of them and three who went to parkland off Hodge Hill Road careered into the water, police said.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police recovered three scrambler-type bikes from the water

Police said they got several calls on New Year's Eve afternoon from people saying dog walkers and people using the parkland were having to take evasive action to avoid being hit by bikers, all on scrambler-type bikes.

There were also reports of bikers using the Clock Island roundabout on Newport Road to practice skidding.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Three men, aged 19, 20 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance

The bikers who ended up in the river had been trying to take evasive action from police, a police spokesman said.