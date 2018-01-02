Birmingham & Black Country

Teenager admits killing Birmingham dad Troy Paul

  • 2 January 2018
Troy Paul Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Troy Paul was described by his partner Kerrie as her "soulmate"

A 16-year-old boy has admitted stabbing a father-of-one to death.

Troy Paul, 23, died after the attack in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham on 8 July.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of murder but admitted manslaughter.

The youth, who also admitted a charge of possessing an offensive weapon, will be be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court later this month.

Mr Paul had a young son with his partner Kerrie, who described him as her "soulmate".

