Man dead after stabbing in Handsworth Paddy Power
A man has died in a stabbing at bookmakers Paddy Power.
Police said the victim was found with severe head injuries and declared dead at the scene in Handsworth, Birmingham.
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing which happened at about 12:45 GMT on Rookery Road.
Police, who believe it to be an isolated incident, have put up a cordon and closed the road at the junction with Newcombe Road while investigations continue.
Buses are also being diverted away from the area.