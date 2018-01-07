Birmingham & Black Country

Murder probed as man, 23, stabbed at Dudley flat

  • 7 January 2018
Stourbridge Road, Dudley Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to a flat in Stourbridge Road, Dudley, in the early hours of Saturday morning

A 23-year-old man has been stabbed to death.

He was pronounced dead at a flat in Stourbridge Road, Dudley, after police were called at about 02:30 GMT on Saturday morning.

Lead investigator Det Insp Justin Spanner, of West Midlands Police, said a murder investigation had been launched.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have any information about what happened leading up to the attack," he added.

