Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The body of Megan Bills was found 18 days after she was seen on CCTV entering Ashley Foster's room

A man accused of killing a girl whose body was found in a clingfilm-wrapped wardrobe had asked to throttle a former partner during sex, a court heard.

Ashley Foster, 24, denies murdering Megan Bills, 17, in his room at a Brierley Hill hostel on 16 April 2017.

The prosecution has suggested he could have strangled her in a sexual attack.

A former partner of Mr Foster said he had asked to choke her during sex but she had refused, Crispin Aylett QC told Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The defendant has admitted preventing the decent and lawful burial of Megan.

Hostel staff found her body on 4 May, 18 days after she was seen on CCTV entering his room, jurors have heard.

Mr Foster claimed Megan passed out after asking to be throttled during sex, the prosecutor has previously said.

Megan's former boyfriend Joshua Edwards said she had started hanging about with "the wrong people".

He said they had rowed, he had moved out of a bedsit and they had split up.

Asked about their sexual relationship, he described it as "normal".

Image caption Ashley Foster has admitted preventing the decent and lawful burial of Megan

Megan's mother Dawn Bills said she had adopted her daughter aged seven.

After the teenager left school, she studied hairdressing and discussed moving back in with her parents after separating from her boyfriend and leaving the bedsit where he lived in Dudley, jurors were told.

Her mother said Megan had never mentioned the name of her alleged killer.

When her body was discovered, she had to be identified by dental records.

The prosecutor previously told the jury Mr Foster should have alerted authorities, so Megan could have been treated with dignity.

The trial continues.