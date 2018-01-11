Image caption Perry Beeches The Academy was the first school in the Perry Beeches chain

Five schools at the centre of financial mismanagement are to be officially handed over to two new trusts.

In October 2016, a deficit of £2.1m was revealed at the Perry Beeches Academy Trust in Birmingham as a result of "poor budgetary control".

The trust was issued with a financial notice to improve, while Ofsted highlighted its "weak governance".

Four academies in the chain will be handed in March to CORE Education Trust and the fifth will join charity Ark.

The Department for Education has cleared the renamed Arena Academy, City Academy, City Academy Birmingham and Jewellery Quarter Academy to join CORE on 1 March, the Perry Beeches trust said.

Ark said it had begun a consultation to amalgamate Perry Beeches V with its neighbouring school, Ark Chamberlain Primary Academy, and if approved, these would come together on 1 September under the name Ark Victoria Academy.

Perry Beeches trust, once praised by former Prime Minister David Cameron, said the academies would remain "non-selective, non-denominational and mixed schools".

In October 2016, the £2.1m deficit was found and by November 2016, more details of findings by the Education Funding Authority emerged.

Its investigation found an additional salary of £160,000 was paid to trust chairman Liam Nolan over two years through a third-party agreement - on top of his £120,000-a-year salary.

It was investigating allegations of "novel and contentious use of trust funds and assets" and irregular expenditure.

In July last year, ahead of him becoming the principal at The Ruth Gorse Academy in Leeds from September, The Gorse Academies Trust said: "We are entirely satisfied that whatever mistakes were made have been fully understood and learned from.