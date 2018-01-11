Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reagan Asbury died after suffering a neck injury

A man has been charged with the murder of another man who died after being attacked in a brawl at a boxing event.

Reagan Asbury, 19, from Pelsall, died from a neck wound on 14 October at Walsall Town Hall.

West Midlands Police traced Tyrone Andrew, 21, of St Helen's Street, Derby, to Spain. He was flown back to the UK after being held in Barcelona on a European arrest warrant.

He will appear before magistrates in Birmingham later.

"Large-scale disorder" broke out at the boxing event, which was hosting an IBF Youth Lightweight title fight between Luke Paddock and Myron Mills.

Mr Asbury played for Pelsall United Football Club. Friends have raised more than £11,000 in his memory.