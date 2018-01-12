Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Khalid Yousef was stabbed at a Paddy Power shop in Handsworth

A man stabbed to death at a Paddy Power betting shop has been named by police as Khalid Yousef.

The 28-year-old from Handsworth was pronounced dead at the scene on Rookery Road, Handsworth on 4 January at 12:45 GMT.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he is being held under the Mental Health Act.

Det Insp Jim Colclough from West Midlands Police said the investigation was "making good progress".

Image copyright PA Image caption A cordon was in place after the stabbing on 4 January

"I would like to hear from anyone who may have information but hasn't already spoken to us. Every bit of information is vital to our investigation," he said.