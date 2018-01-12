Image copyright PA Image caption A petition called for improved safety measures following the crash

Authorities will work together to boost safety on a stretch of Birmingham road where six people died in a "horrific" crash, a city MP says.

The collision, involving three cars, happened on Belgrave Middleway, near Edgbaston, on 17 December.

West Midlands Police and Birmingham City Council are working to identify what caused the crash.

Edgbaston MP Preet Gill says the local authority is "committed" to improvements at the site.

A residents' petition signed by 28,000 people is calling for speed cameras and crash barriers there.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Lucy Davis, 43, was one of two passengers in a taxi who were killed

Among those who died were taxi driver Imtiaz Mohammed, 33, and his two passengers Lucy Davis, 43, and Lee Jenkins, 42.

Kasar Jehangir, 25, Tauqeer Hussain, 26, and Mohammed Fahsha, 30, who were travelling in an Audi, were also killed.

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Tauqeer Hussain (L) and Mohammed Fahsha (R) were travelling in an Audi

Ms Gill, Labour, said Birmingham people were "left stunned by this horrific incident".

Welcoming the council's "commitment to improving safety" on completion of investigations, she called for interim measures, saying "action must be taken to reduce the risk of future crashes".

"We can't wait for the inquests and the police investigation because that could take months," she said.

While Ms Gill said the central reservation for which the petition called would require police input, other measures such as speed cameras and improved signage could happen more swiftly.

"We need to be proactive," she said.

In a press release issued by Ms Gill, city council leader Ian Ward, who described the crash as "heartbreaking", said: "Our highways staff are working closely with West Midlands Police to identify the precise cause of this awful crash and once we fully understand those factors, we will continue to work with the police to improve road safety and reduce traffic speeds along this section of road."