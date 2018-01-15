Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Has public lost its appetite for the restaurant tasting menu?

A former Michelin-starred restaurant in Birmingham has closed down permanently, its owner has announced.

Turners at 69, in Harborne, officially shut on Monday, a post on the restaurant's Facebook page said.

A statement released by owner and head chef Richard Turner said: "The restaurant has enjoyed many wonderful years on the Birmingham dining scene."

The announcement comes more than a year after the restaurant ditched its formal tasting menu for "accessible cooking".

Image copyright Jack Spicer Adams Image caption Owner and head chef Richard Turner apologised to anyone disappointed by the closure

Mr Turner continued: "I would like to apologise to anyone disappointed by the closure and extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported Turners at 69 over the years."

In August 2016, the owner axed his tasting menus at the three AA rosette eatery. Up until then, it had held a Michelin star since 2009.

After hygiene inspections by environmental health officers in 2013 and in 2017, staff were ordered to make improvements as the venue was given a one star rating out of five.

Most recently, it was given a five-star rating in February 2017.

The restaurant was first opened by Mr Turner in 2007.