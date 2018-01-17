Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kian Buckler was thrown from the motorbike he was riding with another teenager

A teenager has been sentenced to five years in youth detention after causing the death of 15-year-old Kian Buckler by dangerous driving.

Wolverhampton Crown Court ruled that reporting restrictions could be lifted to allow the identification of 16-year-old Brett Everitt.

Kian was a passenger, on a motorbike driven by Everitt, when it was in a crash with a car in Bilston, Wolverhampton.

He died in hospital two days later.

The crash happened at 19:00 GMT on 29 November 2017, at the junction of Lunt Road and Boswell Road.

Following his death, Kian's mother Tina Richards described her son as a "cheeky chappie who was full of life".

"Losing my beautiful son has left a massive hole in my heart," she said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Lunt Road and Boswell Road, in Bilston

Everitt, of Thompson Road in Oldbury, who admitted the charge, was also disqualified from driving for five years and six months when he appeared at the crown court on 16 January.

He also faced charges of driving without a licence, without insurance and failing to provide a sample, for which he received no separate penalty.

He must pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Jamaine Lindo, 37, of Lunt Road, Bilston, who was driving the Toyota Auris involved in the collision, previously admitted driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

At Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on 1 December, Lindo was jailed for eight weeks.