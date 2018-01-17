Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The body of Megan Bills was found 18 days after she was seen on CCTV entering Ashley Foster's room

A man who strangled a 17-year-old girl and hid her body in a clingfilm-wrapped wardrobe has been found guilty of murder.

Ashley Foster, 24, used his shirt as a ligature to strangle Megan Bills and left her body to decompose in a wardrobe for 18 days at an ex-offenders' hostel in the West Midlands.

He had been released from prison three days before the killing.

Foster admitted preventing Megan's lawful burial but denied murder.

During his trial, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how Foster told his mother in a letter that he had concealed the homeless teenager's body after accidentally throttling her during consensual sex.

Examination of Foster's mobile phones showed he had made numerous searches relating to strangulation and schoolgirls in the days after the murder in Brierley Hill on Easter Sunday last year.

Megan's body was found at the New Path of Life hostel in Highgate Road by staff who had inspected Foster's room after reports of a smell, which Foster claimed was from the carpets.

Foster came to the hostel, which provides housing for former offenders, days after being released from prison.

He had been convicted on 28 November 2016 of battery and witness intimidation after an incident where he picked up a carving knife and and threatened to kill his sister.

CCTV footage shows Ashley Foster and Megan Bills going into a local shop

Megan's body was wrapped in a curtain inside the wardrobe and was identified through dental records, but was so badly decomposed that a post-mortem examination failed to establish how she died.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said: "If the defendant's purpose was to ensure that it would be as difficult as it could possibly be to work out how she died, he certainly achieved that aim.

"The pathologist has said it is simply not possible to say how it is that Megan died."

On April 16, Foster was seen on CCTV leaving his room and locking the door behind him about two hours after entering with Megan, the court heard.

The jury were told she was not seen leaving the room and there is no other reliable evidence of her ever being seen alive again.

At the start of the seven-day trial, Mr Aylett told the hearing Foster had "seemed his normal self" as he enjoyed a roast dinner in the aftermath of the murder and said he had smirked at a relative when asked why he needed to buy clingfilm.

The court also heard a former partner of Foster said he had asked to choke her during sex but she had refused.

Mr Aylett said: "Megan's violent death must be related to some perverted sexual activity on the part of this defendant, which involves either actual death or the simulation of death, is borne out by the internet searches that the defendant made in the days following Megan's death."