Dr Jaswant Rathore (centre) was told to expect a "significant prison sentence"

A West Midlands GP has been told to expect a "significant prison sentence" after being convicted of sexually assaulting four female patients.

Jaswant Rathore, 60, conducted unnecessary massage "treatments" to satisfy his sexual desires.

The attacks took place between 2008 and 2015 at Castle Meadows Surgery, Dudley.

Rathore, of Ploughman's Walk, Wall Heath, was remanded in custody until Thursday during the hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

During the seven-week trial, jurors were told Rathore stroked the side of the breasts of one victim.

Prosecutor Heidi Kubik said his actions were "an excuse to touch these complainants in a way that was sexually-motivated on his part."

Ms Kubik said Rathore had a "special interest" in the massage therapy, "fuelled by his own illicit sexual desires".

She added the prosecution did not accept Rathore even had the appropriate training to carry out the massage procedures.

Rathore, who was the primary care lead for Dudley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) was convicted of eight charges of sexual assault and two counts of assault by penetration but cleared of a further eight allegations relating to four other patients.

The Indian-born doctor, who came to Britain with his family aged three, qualified as a GP in 1985 after studying medicine at the University of Manchester.

He also worked as a house officer in the spinal surgery section at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham in the 1980s.

Judge Michael Challinor told the doctor: "Following your conviction, you must expect a significant prison sentence."

In a joint statement, Dr Kiran Patel, from NHS England, and Caroline Brunt, from Dudley CCG, said Rathore had been suspended following the allegations.

It added: "We are shocked and saddened at these recent events and our thoughts are with those patients affected."