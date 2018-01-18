Image caption The teenager was arrested at Birmingham Airport as he tried to check in for a flight to Istanbul

A 16-year-old boy has admitted using his parents' credit card to book a one-way flight to Turkey to join a terror group.

The boy, who cannot be named, was arrested at Birmingham Airport in June 2017 as he attempted to check in.

Police believe the boy, from Sutton Coldfield, planned to travel to Syria to join a "proscribed organisation".

At Westminster Magistrates' Court, he pleaded guilty to attempting to travel in order to commit acts of terrorism.

He was bailed to appear at Stratford Youth Court in London on 20 February. West Midlands Police said the conditions of his bail were strict.

The teenager, who was 15 at the time of his arrest, had been reported missing by his concerned family when he attempted to check in for a flight to Istanbul.

He was found with his school uniform in his rucksack and Turkish money was discovered tucked into his sock.