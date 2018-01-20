Birmingham & Black Country

Images released after Birmingham football derby disorder

  • 20 January 2018
Officers have released images of 20 football fans suspected of being part of disorder at a West Midlands derby.

West Midlands Police said those pictured are suspected of being part of an incident that took place after a football match between Birmingham City FC and Aston Villa FC on 29 October.

In total 41 images will be released, the force said.

Detectives have appealed for help from the public to identify the men in the images.

Supt Nick Rowe said officers would be at forthcoming matches, including at the next derby on 11 February, looking for those pictured.

