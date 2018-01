Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee Billingham died in hospital shortly after being found seriously injured

The 54-year-old man arrested after eight-year-old Mylee Billingham was stabbed to death is understood to be her father.

West Midlands Police said Mylee died in hospital after being found seriously injured in Valley View in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Saturday evening.

Her father, believed to be Bill Billingham, is critically ill with a stab wound to the stomach.

A post-mortem examination for Mylee is scheduled to take place today.