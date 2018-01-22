Image copyright @benperry_2001 Image caption West Midlands Police said no-one in the house was injured

A lorry smashed into the side of a house after the driver suffered a cardiac arrest at the wheel.

No-one in the house was injured when the vehicle crashed near the junction of Carters Lane and Royal Oak Road in Halesowen at about 09:45 GMT.

Paramedics were told by witnesses the driver had suffered "a medical episode at the wheel" before the crash.

An off-duty fire officer was performing CPR on the man when ambulance staff arrived, who then took over.

The lorry driver, who was in cardiac arrest, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in a serious condition.