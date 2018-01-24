Bearwood's Lightwoods House restored in £5m project
A historic Grade ll listed building which has lain derelict for decades has been restored under a £5.2m project.
Lightwoods House in the West Midlands was completed as a family home in 1791 and later used as a library, refreshment rooms and offices.
The building, in Lightwoods Park, Bearwood, has been empty for many years and was being officially opened later.
Sandwell Council leader Steve Eling said the revamp has made the park "a jewel in Bearwood's crown".
The three-year project to restore the 18th century building has been funded by Sandwell Council, the Heritage Lottery Fund and BIG Lottery.
'Worked tirelessly'
It will see a new play area, sports courts, water fountains and pathways and the site will now be able to host weddings, events and community groups.
The house was built by Jonathan Grundy and later leased to George Caleb Adkins, a local soap manufacturer, in 1858.
Birmingham City Council maintained the site from 1902 despite it being within the Sandwell local authority boundary. Sandwell Council took control eight years ago.
Councillor Eling added: "Since Sandwell Council took over the park in 2010 we have worked tirelessly to improve both the house and the park itself.
"The restoration of the house has really made Lightwoods Park a jewel in Bearwood's crown."