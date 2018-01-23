Image copyright Birmingham 2022 Image caption The centre, if approved by the council's cabinet, will cost £60m

The location of a new multi-million pound venue to host aquatic events at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 has been revealed.

Birmingham won the bid to host the games in December and already has 95% of its venues in place.

Londonderry Playing Fields in Smethwick, Sandwell will host the "state-of-the-art" aquatic centre.

Sandwell Council will now put the proposal to the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The £60m venue will feature an Olympic-sized competition swimming pool, a 25m diving pool and 5,000 spectator seats.

'Huge investment'

The council said the centre would be run by Sandwell Leisure Trust and will also include two activity studios, a 12-court sports hall, a 125-station gym, a 25-station ladies-only gym, an indoor cycling studio, a sauna/steam room and a café.

Steve Eling, leader of the council, said the games are a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" and he is "very proud" Sandwell can play a part.

"The eyes of the world will be on Sandwell and the benefits to the local economy will be huge with significant investment into the area and athletes and visitors from around the globe," he added.

Mr Eling added the playing fields are "well-placed to meet the needs of local people".

The proposals will be considered by the council's cabinet at the end of the month and if approved will be subject to planning permission and a full consultation with residents and businesses.