Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to Dixons estate agents on Poplar Road

A 93-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a bus, police said.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to Poplar Road in Bearwood, Smethwick, near Dixons estate agents, at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.

The ambulance service said the woman was taken to the major trauma centre at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she later died.

The force added the woman's family have been informed and they would like to speak to witnesses.

Midlands Live: Police wait to question stabbed 'father'; Villa squad's £20,000 pledge to ill boy