Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Cameron Martin-Leon denied murder at Birmingham Crown Court

A teenager who bragged about carrying a knife has been convicted of murdering a man who challenged him over his aggressive behaviour.

Cameron Martin-Leon, 17, was drunk when Alexander Leonard confronted him in Woodgate Gardens, Birmingham on 3 July.

Police said Martin-Leon stabbed him in the chest after a "minor disagreement escalated". He died later in hospital.

At Birmingham Crown Court, Martin-Leon was convicted of murder and sentenced a minimum of 14 years in prison.

Police said witnesses told them he had bragged about carrying a knife for protection earlier on the day of the murder.

Although Martin-Leon, of Allwood Gardens in Bartley Green, Birmingham, was aged 16 at the time of the attack, restrictions on reporting his identity were lifted at court on Tuesday.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Alexander Leonard was stabbed on 3 July and died later in hospital

A post-mortem examination confirmed 22-year-old Mr Leonard, from Bartley Green, suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

In a statement, his family said: "Two mothers have had their dreams and aspirations for their sons shattered and broken as are our hearts and the hearts of everyone who knew Alex."

They warned there was "an epidemic of knife crime sweeping through our communities", with people "living within a culture of fear" and urged authorities to help police tackle the problem.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from West Midlands Police, said the case was a "tragic reminder" of the dangers of anyone carrying a knife.