Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Kade Scrivens handed himself in to police two days after the crash

A driver who hit a cyclist and left him fatally injured in the road has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Kade Scrivens, 24, ran into Nicholas Harrison in Walsall just after 03:00 GMT on 22 November.

Mr Harrison, 59, suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene on Midland Road, Darlaston.

Scrivens, of Booth Street, Handsworth, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this month.

Mr Harrison had finished a night shift and was on his usual route home, wearing a high visibility sash.

He also had lights on his bike and was in a cycle lane.

Scrivens was driving his BMW over the speed limit when he lost control of the vehicle, West Midlands Police said.

He veered on to the wrong side of the road and hit Mr Harrison.

The force said Scrivens then drove his "extensively damaged" car away from the scene before removing the rear number plate.

He handed himself in to police two days later.

Sgt Paul Hughes said: "Nicholas Harrison had done nothing wrong and was purely heading home from work as he did on a regular basis.

"Whilst Kade Scrivens has admitted the offence this will never bring back a life and I can only hope that the sentence offers some comfort to his family and friends."

Scrivens was also disqualified from driving for three years following his prison sentence.