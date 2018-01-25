Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police were called to Cinder Bank, Netherton in Dudley on Wednesday night

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property.

West Midlands Police said they were called to Cinder Bank, Netherton, Dudley at about 20:15 GMT on Wednesday.

The suspect, 50, sustained head injuries and is recovering in hospital.

The woman, who is in her 40s and thought to be known to the man, had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Insp Paul Joyce said: "We are in the very early stages of this enquiry, but at present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman's death.

"The couple are believed to be known to each other and we are working to establish what has led to this tragic outcome."