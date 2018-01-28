Fire breaks out in shops and flats on Stratford Road, Birmingham
- 28 January 2018
Ten crews have been tacking a fire which broke out in a row of shops and flats in Birmingham.
The blaze, on Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, was reported at 13:52 GMT.
West Midlands Fire Service said it was not aware of any injuries, but was carrying out a search of the buildings. The road is closed both ways from Bordesley Middleway to Long Street.
West Midlands Police said the fire was not currently being treated as suspicious.