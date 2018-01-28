Birmingham & Black Country

Fire breaks out in shops and flats on Stratford Road, Birmingham

  • 28 January 2018
The shops
Image caption Police say the blaze is not currently being treated as suspicious

Ten crews have been tacking a fire which broke out in a row of shops and flats in Birmingham.

The blaze, on Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, was reported at 13:52 GMT.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was not aware of any injuries, but was carrying out a search of the buildings. The road is closed both ways from Bordesley Middleway to Long Street.

West Midlands Police said the fire was not currently being treated as suspicious.
Image caption Ten fire crews have been at the scene

