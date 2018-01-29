Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Firefighters were alerted at about 14:00 GMT

Terraced flats and shops will have to be demolished after a fire in Birmingham, fire crews say.

Up to 50 firefighters were called to deal with the the blaze on Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, on Sunday afternoon.

Part of the A34 was closed while the crews tackled the fire, with some remaining there overnight.

The road remains closed between Kyotts Lake Road and Henley Street while the demolition work is carried out as the buildings are unsafe.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was not aware of any injuries after searching the terraced properties.

Drivers are being warned to follow diversions and plan extra time for journeys.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

