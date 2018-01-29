Man arrested in Birmingham murder probe after woman's body found
- 29 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested over the murder of a 61-year-old woman found dead in Birmingham.
The woman's body was discovered at a property on South Road, in the Erdington area, just after 02:00 GMT, West Midlands Police said.
A 52-year-old man from South Road has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Police said inquiries were still ongoing and called for anyone with information to come forward.