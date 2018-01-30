Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Cyrille Regis was the third black player to be capped by England

The funeral is taking place for the "pioneering" footballer Cyrille Regis.

The former West Bromwich Albion striker, who is widely credited with inspiring a generation of black players, died on 14 January, aged 59.

Regis's funeral cortege left The Hawthorns stadium at about 08:30 GMT ahead of a celebration event at the ground from 10:45.

His family has asked that instead of floral tributes, fans remember Regis through donations to charities.

Image caption Hundreds of fans gathered at The Hawthorns on Tuesday morning

Regis, who lived in Edgbaston, Birmingham, was capped five times by England and played for several clubs including West Brom, Coventry and Aston Villa.

He was the third black player to play for England and was appointed an MBE in 2008.

There were 1,800 tickets available for the celebration event at The Hawthorns which his former club said would feature "songs, a lively atmosphere and personal tributes".

Image caption West Brom manager Alan Pardew and current players were among mourners at the ground

Among those to pay tribute will be Regis's widow, Julia, and Brendon Batson, who played alongside Regis and Laurie Cunningham at West Brom - the trio were dubbed by their then manager Ron Atkinson as "The Three Degrees".

Regis, Cunningham and Batson, were all subject to racist abuse during the late 1970s.

The trio are due to be honoured with a 10ft statue, called The Celebration, in West Bromwich. It is set to be unveiled this season, following a delay. Mr Atkinson has called on fans to make donations towards the £38,000 still needed to complete the statue.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Regis was honoured with an MBE in 2008 for his voluntary work and football career

Image caption The former Baggies legend is widely credited with inspiring a generation of black players