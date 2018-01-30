Woman's death in Erdington 'no longer suspicious'
- 30 January 2018
A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released after the death of a 61-year-old woman is no longer being treated as suspicious.
The woman was discovered at a property on South Road in Erdington, Birmingham, just after 02:00 GMT on Monday, West Midlands Police said.
Following a post-mortem examination her death is not suspicious, the force said.
The 52-year-old murder suspect has now been released without charge.