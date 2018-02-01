Birmingham & Black Country

Arrest after man beaten to death at Birmingham bedsit

  • 1 February 2018
Image caption A 41-year-old man is being questioned by officers

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found beaten to death at a bedsit in Birmingham.

The victim was found unconscious at a property on Mansell Road, Small Heath, at about 19:10 GMT on Tuesday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers had been called after reports of an argument.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening and is being questioned by officers, West Midlands Police said.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

