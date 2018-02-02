Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption James Brindley, 26, was stabbed in the heart after a night out with friends

A teenager has been jailed for at least 17 years for the murder of a male model on his way home from a night out.

James Brindley was stabbed in the heart 400m (1312ft) from his parents' home in Aldridge, Walsall, West Midlands.

Ammar Kahrod, from Aldridge, who denied murder, was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday. His mother collapsed in court after the verdict.

Police said only Kahrod knew why he killed the 26-year-old who was someone who had "everything to live for".

Reporting restrictions protecting the identity of the 17-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison, were lifted by Judge Patrick Thomas QC, who said he wanted to deter other young people.

The court heard Mr Brindley was stabbed in between two phone calls he had with his girlfriend at about 23:30 BST on 23 June.

West Midlands Police said witnesses driving past at the time reported seeing two men arguing with Mr Brindley, who then held up his hands to try to try and calm the situation down.

They ran over to help but found him collapsed on the floor.

His girlfriend alerted his parents who rushed to help their son, but he could not be saved, police said.

Prosecutor Jonas Hankin said Kahrod's first thought was "to immediately dispose of evidence" rather than seek help.

'Completely senseless'

During the murder investigation detectives conducted one of the force's largest trawls of CCTV footage.

Aaron Kahrod, 21, who was also on trial for murder, was found not guilty.

Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett said it was "a completely senseless attack on a man who had done absolutely nothing to warrant such violence".

Ammar Kahrod had admitted teasing Mr Brindley "about his girl" in a conversation covertly recorded by police, but said Mr Brindley had fallen on the knife.