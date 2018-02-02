Police have been given temporary stop and search powers after four nights of disorder in Birmingham city centre.

A 17-year-old was stabbed in the leg and hands and three officers were assaulted, West Midlands Police said.

A 16-year-old from Rednal has been charged with assaulting two police officers, while three others have been released pending further inquiries.

The force is examining CCTV and speaking to schools to identify those possibly responsible for the trouble.

The violence happened on Monday on Park Street in Digbeth.

'Completely unacceptable'

The following night, officers were assaulted on Dale End in the city, where youths were reported to be carrying knives and hammers.

On Wednesday there were reports of youths fighting in The Square and on Thursday there were reports of up to 80 youths in the area.

West Midlands Police said people would notice an increased police presence in the area on Friday.

Supt Ian Green said: "We don't use these powers lightly but it's completely unacceptable for youngsters to come into Birmingham city centre with weapons and assault police officers and cause alarm for people going about their business."