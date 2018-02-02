Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The victim was dragged from her bed as her attacker took her around her house, demanding money

An 87-year-old great grandmother has been left with "horrific" bruising following a "brutal and heartless" attack in her home.

The woman was dragged from her bed at around 06:30 GMT on Monday by her attacker at the house in Wylde Green, Sutton Coldfield, in the West Midlands.

Police said the man, who is aged between 18 and 25, had disconnected the woman's phone line.

The battered victim finally got help after crawling to a neighbour's.

The woman, who does not wish to be identified, suffered extensive bruising as her attacker took her around the house demanding money.

West Midlands Police said he rifled through drawers, stealing jewellery and other precious items, including a distinctive commemorative coin from Sierra Leone.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A distinctive coin was among the items stolen

The man, who speaks with a local accent, is described as white, around 5ft 8ins [1.73m] tall, aged between 18 and 25 and slim.

He was wearing dark clothing and baseball hat with an orange rim.

Det Con Laura Halpin, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a brutal and heartless attack on this lady and we are absolutely determined to catch the person responsible.

"I'd urge people who may know who is responsible to look at the injuries of this lady and do the right thing - get in touch with us."