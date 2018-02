A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of distributing a terrorist publication.

The teenager from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested as part of an intelligence-led operation by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.

West Midlands Police said there is no immediate threat to the public.

He is being held at a police station in the West Midlands and remains in custody, the force added.