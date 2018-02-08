Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ellie Underhill, from Dudley, was described by her family as a "bubbly, lively girl"

A 19-year-old man has denied the unlawful killing of a woman who died after falling from a car bonnet.

Ellie Underhill, 20, died a week after suffering head injuries in the fall at a Dudley car park in the West Midlands on Boxing Day in 2016.

Luke Hickman, of Wassell Road, Wollescote, Stourbridge, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter during a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He was bailed to appear at the same court for trial on 13 August.

Ms Underhill fell in the car park of Tesco Extra, off Birmingham Road, in Dudley.

At the time of her death, her family released a statement describing her as the "life and soul of everything".

Three others were charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. Hana Edwards, 18, of Grove Road in Wollescote, denied the charge and will also face trial on 13 August.

Ross Bingham, 20, of Hagley Road in Edgbaston, Birmingham, and Elly Phillips, 19, of Seymour Road in Wollescote, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced after Mr Hickman and Ms Edwards's trial.

All three have been bailed until their next court appearance.