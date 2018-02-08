Image copyright DAVIS/JENKINS FAMILY Image caption Lucy Davis, 43, and scientist boyfriend Lee Jenkins, 42, were travelling home in a taxi after a night out when they were killed

A petition with more than 28,000 signatures demanding safety measures at the scene of a crash in Birmingham which killed six people has been handed to the city council.

It was delivered by a relative of a couple who died in the collision on Belgrave Middleway, near Edgbaston.

The petition calls for speed cameras and crash barriers on the underpass.

The council says it is waiting for the outcome of a police investigation into the December smash.

Image caption The petition was handed into Birmingham City Council on Thursday

Sign language interpreter Lucy Davis, 43, and scientist boyfriend Lee Jenkins, 42, were travelling home in a taxi after a night out when they became victims of a three-car collision.

The petition - which calls the underpass "a dangerous stretch of road" - was handed in by Lucy's brother-in-law, Tony Worth.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Edgbaston MP Preet Gill said: "It is still very devastating for [them], they are still picking up the pieces."

Father-of-six Imtiaz Mohammed, 33, was driving the couple's taxi and was also killed, as were three men travelling in an Audi that collided with the vehicle - Kasar Jehangir, 25, Tauqeer Hussain, 26, and Mohammed Fahsha, 30.

West Midlands Police said its investigation into what happened was "complex".

Birmingham City Council said it had to wait for the outcome of the inquiry and that would "inform what changes should be made to make that stretch of road safer".

Ms Gill said in January that the authority was committed to improving safety at the site but called for interim measures, saying "action must be taken to reduce the risk of future crashes".