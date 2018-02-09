Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reagan Asbury died after suffering a neck injury

A man has denied murdering a teenager who was fatally injured during a brawl at a boxing event.

Reagan Asbury, 19, from Pelsall, died from a neck wound when a fight broke out on 14 October at a an IBF Youth Lightweight event at Walsall Town Hall.

Tyrone Andrew, 21, of St Helen's Street in Derby, pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

He will face trial at the same court on 18 June.

A "large-scale disorder" broke out at the boxing event, which was hosting a title fight between Luke Paddock and Myron Mills.

Mr Asbury played for Pelsall United Football Club and friends raised thousands of pounds in his memory.