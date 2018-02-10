Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jasmine Forrester sustained several stab injuries when she was attacked

An 11-year-old girl who died after being stabbed several times was a "shining star", her father has said.

Jasmine Forrester was injured during a disturbance at a house in Kent Road, Wolverhampton, at about 01:00 GMT on Friday.

Her father Simeon Forrester said her family had been left "utterly devastated".

A 51-year-old man, who is related to Jasmine, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, West Midlands Police said.

He is currently being held in police custody.

'Unexplainable loss'

Jasmine was found inside the house with multiple injuries including a serious head wound. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"This is a hugely tragic time for our family and the loss we feel is unexplainable," Mr Forrester said.

"Jasmine was a shining star and a huge part of us," he added.

Image caption The attack happened in Kent Road just before 01:00 GMT

A post-mortem examination is expected to be held on Sunday.

The house remains behind a cordon while forensic officers continue to examine the scene.

A woman in her 80s, also a relative of the girl, suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder during the attack and has also been treated in hospital.

Police said nobody else is being sought in connection with Jasmine's death.