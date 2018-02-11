Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee Billingham was taken to hospital with stab injuries but died a short time later

A man has been charged with the murder of his eight-year-old daughter who was found with knife wounds.

Mylee Billingham was found seriously injured in Valley View, Brownhills, West Midlands, on 20 January. She later died in hospital.

Her father William Billingham, 54, of Valley View, has now been charged with her murder. He has also been charged with making threats to kill.

Post-mortem tests found Mylee died of a single stab wound to the chest.

Mr Billingham, known as Bill, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.