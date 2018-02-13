Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jasmine's school said she was "a beautiful, intelligent, bright and happy girl"

An 11-year-old girl found seriously injured at a house in Wolverhampton died from head injuries, a post mortem has found.

Jasmine Forrester died in hospital on Friday hours after being found injured at a house in Kent Road.

Her uncle, Delroy Forrester, 51, of Lower Villiers Street, Blakenhall, has been charged with her murder.

Mr Forrester was remanded in custody on Monday to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Staff at Jasmine's school, SS Mary and John's Catholic Primary Academy in the city, said in a letter to parents they were in "a deep sense of shock and grief" at her death.

"As a faith school community, we have had the great privilege of knowing Jasmine, a beautiful, intelligent, bright and happy girl, ever smiling, laughing and enjoying her time with her friends."

The school opened a book of condolence for Jasmine and said it was planning to hold a Mass for her.