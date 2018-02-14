Image copyright David Pugh Image caption The masked-men broke into David Pugh's Solihull home at about 03:00 GMT on Tuesday

A martial arts-trained man fought off four machete-wielding robbers who struck at his house in the middle of the night demanding money.

The masked men broke into David Pugh's Solihull home at about 03:00 GMT on Tuesday armed with baseball bats and golf clubs.

They also attacked Mr Pugh's 17-year-old son and his 20-week-old puppy.

Mr Pugh, 55, who is trained in Krav Maga - a form of self-defence - said "instinct took over".

The sales manager told the BBC he heard a "really big crash" and thought his son's Rottweiler puppy had knocked something over.

Image copyright David Pugh Image caption The men searched "every drawer in every room"

He left his bedroom at his home on Lugtrout Lane, Catherine de Barnes, and found two men attacking his son, who had his girlfriend with him.

So he helped rescue his son while also fighting off the other two men.

Mr Pugh said: "It leaves a nasty feel around the house. It all happened so fast, there was no time to call police."

The father-of-two said the men kept shouting "where's the money, give us your money".

"I was getting dizzy. I took quite a few blows to the head," he said.

He said the men did not take anything but "had done their homework" and avoided all the CCTV cameras.

The puppy, Zeus, was hit by the attackers and "bolted" through an open door.

Image copyright David Pugh Image caption The family's 20-week-old Rottweiler was also hurt in the attack

Zeus has since been treated at a vets for a large cut and pneumonia.

Mr Pugh said police told him there had been a growing trend of "home invasion" style robberies.

"They [police] were shocked by the level of violence used," he added.

West Midlands Police said officers were alerted to reports of a break-in at 03:09 on Tuesday "after a group of men had forced their way into the property and attacked the occupants".

Investigations are continuing and the force said it had carried out house-to-house inquiries and recovered items for forensic analysis.