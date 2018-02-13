Image caption No casualties have been reported, West Midlands Police said

A theatre and a concert hall in the centre of Birmingham were evacuated earlier following reports of an explosion.

People were lead away from the Rep Theatre and Symphony Hall on Broad Street following a loud bang at about 20:00 GMT.

West Midlands Police said there had been a "technical fault" in the theatre's basement.

There are no reports of any injuries but roads in the area remain closed.

Image copyright @westsidebid Image caption Roads are closed in the area near the theatre

In a tweet West Midlands Police said: "This will have been a very frightening experience for everyone".

All businesses on Birmingham's Broad Street are open as usual.

Police said theatre-goers are being looked after at another venue.

A production of Brief Encounter was scheduled to be performed at the 1,014-capacity theatre, while at Symphony Hall, folk band Iron and Wine were due to play at the venue which seats more than 2,000.