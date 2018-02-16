Men jailed over loaded gun in iPad case

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Lisimba Frederick, Dwayne O'Connor and Shayne Anthony Christopher Campbell [left to right] have been jailed

Three gang members have been jailed after police caught two of them in a car with a loaded handgun.

Police saw Shayne Campbell passing the revolver to Lisimba Frederick and Dwayne O'Connor on a street in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 1 August.

Later in Smethwick, armed officers stopped an Audi driven by Frederick - in which O'Connor was a passenger - and found the gun concealed, police said, in an iPad case.

There were four bullets in the chamber.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, O'Connor, 34, of Rushy Piece, Woodgate Valley, Birmingham, was sentenced to nine years in prison and Frederick, 35, and Campbell, 22, sentenced to five years each.

The West Midlands force said plain-clothes officers saw Campbell pass on the revolver in Church Green, Handsworth - an early-evening exchange in a residential street.

"Campbell acted as a minder for the gun and it was his job to hand it back to O'Connor," said investigating officer Phil Caldwell.

Image caption Plain-clothes officers witnessed Campbell pass the revolver with four bullets in its chamber to Frederick and O'Connor

Forensics experts found fingerprints and DNA belonging to O'Connor on the gun, police said.

He admitted possessing a firearm and three charges of possessing drugs with intent to supply. Police said a Vauxhall Corsa he was seen driving on 31 July was seized and found to contain £9,000 in cash plus crack cocaine, heroin, weighing scales and dealer bags.

Campbell, from All Saints Road, Hockley, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and selling or transferring ammunition.

Frederick, from Farm Road, Rowley Regis, admitted possessing ammunition without a certificate and possessing a firearm.

O'Connor also pleaded guilty to three other charges, including one of selling or transferring ammunition unlawfully.