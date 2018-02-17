Image caption The buildings which are set to close as part of the proposals are "under occupied"

A police force is considering plans to close 24 buildings to save £5m a year.

David Jamieson, police and crime commissioner for West Midlands Police, said the proposals are to "protect officer numbers".

The buildings in question are "under occupied" and only two stations, Sutton Coldfield and Solihull, are open to the public.

Those stations will not close until a more "efficient" one opens nearby, the force said.

The PCC said the proposals will protect 100 police officer posts.

The other 22 sites owned by the force are used as bases for officers and staff.

"It doesn't mean we're withdrawing from our communities", Ch Insp Kerry Blakeman said.

The sites at risk are:

Birmingham Central: Edgbaston; Prouds Lane; Princip Street

Birmingham East: Acocks Green; Balsall Heath; Shard End; Kingstanding; Sutton Coldfield

Birmingham West: Harborne; Quinton; Digbeth; Handsworth; Nechells

Coventry: Canley; Foleshill; Willenhall

Dudley: Sedgley

Sandwell: Oldbury; Smethwick; Tipton; Wednesbury

Solihull

Walsall: Aldridge

Wolverhampton: Wednesfield

There are currently 10 public contact offices where people can raise issues in person with the police and they are set to remain.

Mr Jamieson added: "It's important to remember policing is about people not buildings and it is vital we continue to question how much we invest in our estate and continue to maximise the service we provide to our communities."

The plans will be discussed at a Strategic Policing and Crime board meeting on Tuesday before a final decision is made when the board meets again a month later.