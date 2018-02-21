Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hopton Gayle died at the scene on Monday evening

An 80-year-old man who died in a suspected hit-and-run has been named.

Hopton Gayle was struck by a car on Stafford Road, in Wolverhampton, on Monday evening. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man later handed himself in to police and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released pending further investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police.

Midlands Live: Debate in Parliament over the future of Sky Blues; MP calls says the House of Commons should be doing more to support The Potteries

Sgt Alan Hands said: "Our sympathies are with the family of Mr Gayle at this very difficult time and we have specialist officers giving them support.

"We are still working to establish the circumstances of the collision and would ask anyone who hasn't spoken to officers already to get in touch."