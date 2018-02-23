Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Former prisoner of war, 96, attacked in Birmingham home

A quilt was held over the head of a former prisoner of war and stuffed into his mouth during a burglary.

Raiders also disconnected the 96-year-old's phone and removed his emergency pendant when they broke into his home in Yardley, Birmingham.

The victim, held as a prisoner in 1943, said he was "not as afraid then as I feel now in my own home".

CCTV shows two men breaking into the house on 17 February. Cash and jewellery were taken.

Det Con Laura Halpin from West Midlands Police said the burglary was "an absolutely terrifying ordeal for anyone to endure, let along a defenceless 96-year-old man".

The victim did not hear the pair break into his home.

It is understood they climbed over a wall in the back garden and forced through a window, before threatening the victim in the front room where he was watching TV.

Police are appealing for further information and are carrying out extensive investigations.