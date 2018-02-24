Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Image caption Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene on Birmingham's Highgate Middleway

A girl and a baby were taken to hospital after three cars collided in Birmingham.

They were among nine people who were treated by paramedics following the crash at the junction of Leopold Street and Highgate Middleway.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at about 13:15 GMT.

No-one was trapped in their vehicles, fire crews said. The girl and baby were taken for a check-up and seven people were discharged at the scene.

Drivers were warned about delays in the area.