Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found collapsed at her home in Doveridge Place, Walsall

A murder inquiry has begun after a 74-year-old woman who suffered knife injuries died at her home, police said.

The woman was found collapsed at the address in Doveridge Place, Highgate, Walsall, West Midlands Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, at about 18:15 GMT on Wednesday, the force said.

A force spokesperson said a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and the woman's family have been informed.